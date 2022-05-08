Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $107.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85.

