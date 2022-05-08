Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 7,648 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after buying an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

