Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 641 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,484,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

