Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 17,134 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

