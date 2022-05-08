Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

DFAI opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

