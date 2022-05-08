Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 1,105 ($13.80) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.37 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

