Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

