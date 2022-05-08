Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 131,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,439. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.