Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.
Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 131,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,439. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
