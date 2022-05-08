Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $642,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 539,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

