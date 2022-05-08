Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes $276,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $18.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.99. 2,304,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,680. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $335.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.50.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.15.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

