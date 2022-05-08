Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 482,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,977,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 81,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 409,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,018. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

