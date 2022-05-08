Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 128,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

DUK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. 2,723,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

