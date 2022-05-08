Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $64,000 Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 5,992,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,479. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $465.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.59.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.