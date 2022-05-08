Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $342,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. 21,722,897 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.