Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $946,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2,142.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,145,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,160. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

