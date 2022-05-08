Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $781,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,213,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,847. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 23.51%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.