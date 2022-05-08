Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $4.48 Million in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Allegheny Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.22% of Allegheny Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after buying an additional 446,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 479,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 432,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 208,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,962. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $30.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -667.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.