Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $222,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,684,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,177,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

