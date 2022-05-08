Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $2.30 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

V traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $202.82. 8,825,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,948. The stock has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

