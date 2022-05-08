Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 7,618 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,268,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after buying an additional 241,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

