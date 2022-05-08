Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 1,119 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.66. 2,273,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.29. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.47.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

