Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,632,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 28.0% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.
