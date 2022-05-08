Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 4,394 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,395,449 shares of company stock valued at $80,882,203 in the last ninety days.

SNAP traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 31,983,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,174,464. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

