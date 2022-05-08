BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.54.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

