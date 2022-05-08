BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after acquiring an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BRP by 126.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in BRP by 89.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. DA Davidson began coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.