Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,247. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

