Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $39.57

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 945,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

