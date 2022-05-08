Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $73.27

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.79.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
GILD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
