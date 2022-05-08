Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $73.27

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

