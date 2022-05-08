Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Price Target at $142.70

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.70.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.46. 476,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

