Brokerages Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) PT at $351.35

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of BTVCY stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Britvic has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

