Brokerages Set Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Price Target at $15.42

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

BNOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.89% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNOX opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

