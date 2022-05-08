Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Price Target at $22.23

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

AIXXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

OTCMKTS AIXXF remained flat at $$25.35 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.