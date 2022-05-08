Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $4.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $19.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.73 to $22.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.59. 554,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.91. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $333.37 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

