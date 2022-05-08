Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.00 and the lowest is $3.73. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

SNA stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.13. 351,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 24.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

