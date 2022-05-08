Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 912.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 444,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,895. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

