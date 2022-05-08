Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NRIX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,850. The stock has a market cap of $429.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

