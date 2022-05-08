Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to report $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.51. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $14.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 445.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 749,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $257.97. 2,098,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average of $257.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

