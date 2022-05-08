Brokerages Expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $717.83 Million

Brokerages expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to report sales of $717.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $741.66 million. Banco Santander-Chile posted sales of $709.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.