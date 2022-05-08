Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) to report sales of $163.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $444.90 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,628%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $271.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $635.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCUS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. 1,062,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

