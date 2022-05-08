Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.99 Million

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to announce $720.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.30 million. Teleflex posted sales of $713.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. TheStreet raised Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.58.

TFX traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.61. The stock had a trading volume of 313,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.45. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $268.29 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,352,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

