Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Announce -$1.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is ($1.22). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

