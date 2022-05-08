Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will report $309.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,085,000 shares of company stock worth $3,351,900. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 63,683 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,359. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

