Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will report $2.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $10.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Intrusion stock remained flat at $$2.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,932. The company has a market cap of $42.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

