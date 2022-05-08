Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will post $5.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.42 billion and the lowest is $5.50 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. 7,467,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,369. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

