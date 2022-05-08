Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Announce $4.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) will report $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.00. 253,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

