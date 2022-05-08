Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.