Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.
About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
