Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $580.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.