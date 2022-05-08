Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.28 Million

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $103.28 million and $283,272.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,078,342.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00291480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00188933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00558458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,598.03 or 2.01507309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

