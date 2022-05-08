BP (LON:BP) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.68) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

LON:BP opened at GBX 426.65 ($5.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. BP has a one year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 430.75 ($5.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 368.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £369 ($460.96). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Insiders have acquired a total of 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

