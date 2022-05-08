Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,182.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,320.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 94.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 16,230.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 39,764 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

